iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

