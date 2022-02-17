iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000.

BATS IGV opened at $350.15 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.74.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

