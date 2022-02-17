iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 243,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,186 shares.The stock last traded at $476.99 and had previously closed at $490.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.78.
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
