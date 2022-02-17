iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

