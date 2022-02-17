Isiklar Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $509,133.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $509,133.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00107299 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

