Ixcoin Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,242,032 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

