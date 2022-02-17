J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $609,405. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $155.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

