Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,576,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 766,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 49.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

JCIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 52,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,128. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

