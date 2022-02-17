James Peyer Buys 5,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer bought 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

Shares of SNSE opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

