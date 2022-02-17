Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Reduced by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,166. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54.

