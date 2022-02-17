JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 628.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.51).

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.86) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 2.85 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.25). 14,249,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 154.56 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.58. The stock has a market cap of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,822,733.42).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

