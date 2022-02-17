Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.35 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.35 ($16.31) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.81 ($14.55).

KCO stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €10.77 ($12.24). The company had a trading volume of 338,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.93. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €8.38 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

