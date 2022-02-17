Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €30.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.50 ($56.25).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €39.91 ($45.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

