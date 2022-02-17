Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €47.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TIM. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.73) on Wednesday. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($18.18) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($27.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

