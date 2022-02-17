Jefferies Financial Group Boosts SFL (NYSE:SFL) Price Target to $12.00

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 133.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SFL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

