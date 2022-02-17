Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Shares of KEY opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

