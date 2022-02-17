Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

NYSE:EFX opened at $221.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

