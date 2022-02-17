Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

