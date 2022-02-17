JMP Securities Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $270.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $232.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.06. STERIS has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

