Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.26. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 65,695 shares traded.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

