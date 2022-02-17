John Webb Jennings III Sells 2,725 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

