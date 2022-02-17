Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,149 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.49, for a total transaction of $1,516,329.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
