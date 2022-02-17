Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 5,149 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.49, for a total transaction of $1,516,329.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $280.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

