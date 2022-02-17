JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stake Lowered by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,377 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18.

