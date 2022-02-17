JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 77

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.63.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

