JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to CHF 135

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Temenos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. 9,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027. Temenos has a 12 month low of $105.57 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

