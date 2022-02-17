JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.8% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 4.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $97,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$50.76 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

