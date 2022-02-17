Julio Garros Sells 1,050 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BG stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 52.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $264,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.