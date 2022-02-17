Julio Garros Sells 1,050 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BG stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 52.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $264,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
