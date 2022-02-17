K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £30,100 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($40,730.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,935 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £54,928.20 ($74,327.74).

On Friday, November 26th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,815.97).

On Friday, November 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,539.92).

LON KBT opened at GBX 177 ($2.40) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.11. The stock has a market cap of £79.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.