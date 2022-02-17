Kambria Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $114,324.00 (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kambria has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $114,324.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.41 or 1.00047196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00070667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00262188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00154099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00305554 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kambria Profile

KAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

