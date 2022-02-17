Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.11

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 42294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.53 million and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

