Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 714,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,287. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

