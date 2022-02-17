Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KEN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kenon has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kenon by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 702,980 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

