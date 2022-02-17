Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $679.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $670.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.22 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

