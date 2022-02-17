Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

