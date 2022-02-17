Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.83. 37,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

