Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 115 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.31. 18,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

