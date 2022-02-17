Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,505 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $76.67. 58,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,035. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

