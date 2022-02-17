Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 51 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.