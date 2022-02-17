Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 815 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,983. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

