KeyCorp Comments on PubMatic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,936 shares of company stock worth $9,378,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

