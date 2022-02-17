KeyCorp Comments on Weber Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

