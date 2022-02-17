Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$26.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) received a C$26.75 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$21.77. 118,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,601. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$17.53 and a 12 month high of C$24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

