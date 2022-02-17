Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KRP stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

