Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.