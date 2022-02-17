Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,370 shares of company stock worth $5,346,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

