Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.68).

Several research firms have commented on KGH. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($913,396.48).

Shares of LON:KGH traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 375 ($5.07). The company had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 406.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market cap of £314.60 million and a P/E ratio of 98.16. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 342 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

