Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

