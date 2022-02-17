Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 14885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

