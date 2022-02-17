Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $95.92 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

