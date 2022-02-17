KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Thursday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

KPTSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

